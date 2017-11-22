Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled searches for driver

The Grundy County Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled need a driver.

The driver will transport individuals with disabilities from Trenton to and from Chillicothe in a 16 passenger minibus and/or a six-passenger van five days a week for three or more hours each day.

Applicants should have a commercial drivers license with passenger endorsement and CPR and first aid training is a plus.

Salary will depend on experience and applications are due by December 15. Applications can be mailed to the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled at Post Office Box 402, 700 Main Street, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Call 660-359-3285 or for more information.

