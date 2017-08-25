Experimental Aircraft Association to offer breakfast Saturday morning in Chillicothe

August 25, 2017
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 of Chillicothe will hold its 25th Annual Breakfast Fly-In and Drive-In Saturday morning.

Breakfast will be held at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport from 7 until 10 o’clock Saturday morning, August 26.  The menu includes pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee.  The cost of breakfast is $4.00 for adults, $3.00 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children younger than 5.

There will be free Young Eagle Flights starting at 9 o’clock with flight availability until 2 o’clock for those ages 8 to 17.  A parent or guardian must be present to sign a release form for children to take the airplane ride.

Wabash Barbecue will serve lunch.

