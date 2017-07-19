Experimental Aircraft Association in Chillicothe to hold annual fly-in

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 of Chillicothe will hold its 25 Annual Breakfast Fly-In and Drive-In next month.

The event will be held at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport August 26 and features breakfast from 7 to 10 o’clock in the morning with a menu of pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee. The cost is $4 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.

The free Young Eagle Flights will be from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and they are open for children 8 to 17. A parent or guardian must be present to sign a release form for children to take the airplane ride. Wabash Barbecue will serve lunch.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is also asking for monetary donations from area merchants to help fund the event.

Call Cathie Hamilton at 660-646-8850 for more information.

