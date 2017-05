The Trenton Street Department plans to asphalt part of Oklahoma Avenue on Friday, May 12.

The portion of the street to be asphalted is between 10th and 17th Streets from 6 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening.

The Street Department encourages residents to avoid the area during that time and motorists can expect traffic delays.

The planned work will depend on weather conditions.

Contact the Street Department at 359-6323 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...