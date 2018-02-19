Executive Director of Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled resigns

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will be looking for an executive director. The board recently accepted the resignation of the current director, Sam Day.

Day has served as the Grundy County director since June of 2006. A news release states Mrs. Day has agreed to continue serving as the director until June 30th of this year or until a replacement has been hired.

The Family and Friends business office hours and services offered will remain the same. The program provides varied services to Grundy County citizens with developmental disabilities. The organization has a nine-member governing board appointed by the Grundy county commission, has been in existence since the 1990’s and is funded, in part, by a countywide tax levy.

The office is on the third floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton.

