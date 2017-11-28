Escaped murder suspect in southwest Missouri returned to custody

A first-degree murder suspect in southwest Missouri is back behind bars making a sudden escape. Michael Jones eluded officers while being loaded into a van to be transported from Lawrence to Vernon County after a court appearance.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay says numerous agencies quickly mobilized using various resources in pursuit of the inmate, who was taken into custody about an hour-and-a-half later.

Jones is charged in Lawrence County but is being held in Vernon County due to overcrowding.

