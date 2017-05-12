EPA extends timeline for pesticide applicators rule

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced a 12-month extension for implementation of the revised final Certification and Training of Pesticide Applicators (C&T) rule. EPA received feedback from states and stakeholders that more time and resources are needed to prepare for compliance with the rule. The extended timeline will enable EPA to work with states and provide adequate compliance and training resources.

“In order to achieve both environmental protection and economic prosperity, we must give the regulated community, which includes farmers and ranchers, adequate time to come into compliance with regulations. Extending the timeline for implementation of this rule will enable EPA to consult with states, assist with education, training, and guidance, and prevent unnecessary burdens from overshadowing the rule’s intended benefits,” said Administrator Pruitt.

Last month, Administrator Pruitt met with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to discuss the C&T rule, among other issues.

“Administrator Pruitt proved that the old way of doing business at the EPA is over and done with. We presented them with a problem, and they took quick action to begin fixing it. Missouri farmers have waited a long time for common sense government, and now it’s on its way. I’m grateful for this new leadership and look forward to continuing to work with this administration to curb regulations that are killing jobs and hurting our farmers. It’s time for the government to get out of the way and let our farmers farm,” said Governor Greitens.

“We greatly appreciate EPA extending the effective date of this rule. While we are supportive of the improved final rule released in January, States are facing a range of on-going logistical, resource, and capacity challenges. These challenges are amplified as they also implement other recent EPA requirements, such as the Worker Protection Standard. Extending the certification timeline will help alleviate some of those challenges by allowing states to work with our EPA partners to ensure adequate training resources and compliance assistance activities,” said Dr. Barbara P. Glenn, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

