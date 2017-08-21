Entries needed for office chair races in Trenton

Entries are needed for office chair races that are planned as part of the 160th birthday celebration for the City of Trenton, which is part of the activities scheduled for downtown Trenton Saturday, September 16.

Office chair races feature two-person teams competing for monetary prizes. CFM Insurance will provide the prize money: $75 for first place and $50 for the second-place team. In addition, there will be a $50 prize for the best-decorated chair.

There is a $10 per team entry fee and pre-registration is encouraged. Teams can register at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office during regular business hours. Registration will also take place at 5:30 pm prior to the beginning of the contest.

The office chair race route involves the 900 block of Main street.

Activities in and near Sesquicentennial Park downtown also include music sponsored by Hy-Vee Food Store; adult and children’s games, sponsored by CFM Insurance. Food vendors also are expected. The evening concludes with a “Movie in the Park,” sponsored by Citizens Bank and Trust. The Grundy County Museum also plans to be open during the evening events September 16.

Those interested in performing as part of the entertainment are asked to contact Diane Lowrey at 359-2212 or the Chamber of Commerce office at 359-4324.

