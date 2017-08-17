Student enrollment for area schools generally up in number

Several area school districts began classes Thursday and enrollment totals for the first day are like any year, up and down in number.

First-day enrollment for Grundy County R-5 was 133 students which is up seven from a year ago.

The enrollment for kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary school in Humphreys was 71.

Sixty-two students were enrolled in seventh through 12th grade at the high school in Galt.

The largest grade at Grundy R-5 was ninth with 16 students and the smallest was fifth grade with five.

Jamesport Tri-County’s first-day enrollment was 192 which is up 12 students from last year.

The enrollment for pre-kindergarten through fourth grade at the elementary school was 77. Fifth through eighth-grade enrollment at the middle school was 60 and fifty-five students were enrolled in ninth through 12th grade at the high school.

For Milan C-2, first-day enrollment for seventh through 12th grades at the high school was 289.

A school secretary says students are still enrolling at the elementary school.

