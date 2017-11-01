Enrollment for Agriculture Risk Coverage begins today

The United States Department of Agriculture announced that farmers and ranchers with base acres in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage safety net program may enroll for the 2018 crop year starting November 1.

The enrollment period will end August 1, 2018, and farm producers not enrolled for the 2018 enrollment period will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs for the 2018 crop if crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program.

Producers who made their elections in past years must still enroll during the 2018 enrollment period.

Farm Service Agency Acting Administrator Steve Peterson says producers must enroll by signing a contract each program year because shares and ownership of a farm can change from year to year. He encourages producers to contact their local FSA office to schedule an appointment to enroll. You can find contact information for your local Farm Service Agency by clicking HERE.

Visit THIS WEBSITE for more information on the ARC and PLC programs.

Like this: Like Loading...