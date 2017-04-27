Enrollment deadline for Trenton R-9 Summer School is May 3

The Trenton R-9 Summer School enrollment deadline is May 3.

Enrollment forms were sent home with students, are available at Trenton Middle School and Rissler Elementary School offices, and may be downloaded from the school district’s website.

Applications may be returned to the Trenton R-9 school office.

Summer School will be held May 22 through June 23 for students entering kindergarten through ninth grade.

Breakfast, lunch, and transportation will be provided free of charge.

The curriculum will consist of math, reading, communication arts, science, social studies, and exploratory classes.

Students have an opportunity to win prizes, and those with perfect attendance will receive a $100 gift card.

Call E’Lisha Gass at Trenton Middle School at 660-359-4328 for more information.

