Employees honored at Wright Memorial Hospital Winterfest celebration

Wright Memorial Hospital recently honored employees on Saturday, February 17 at their annual Winterfest celebration. As part of the evening festivities, employees were honored for years of service, and the 2017 Employee of the Year was named. A silent auction was also held featuring gift baskets donated by the various hospital departments and their staff members. Over $1000 was raised in support of Relay For Life.

Emily Jones, a radiology technologist at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Year for 2017. Gary Jordan, the CEO, presented the award to Jones at the event. Other nominees were 2017 Employee of the Quarter winners: Paula Larson, Hylee Thomas, and Vickie Shoots.

Jones is a Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation board member and president of the Green Hills Animal Shelter. She and her husband Chuck have two daughters and four grandchildren. Jones enjoys reading, gardening, riding her Harley, camping, fishing, traveling, spoiling her pugs, and volunteering at the animal shelter.

In recognition of the award, Jones’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque within the hospital, she will receive a parking space of her choice for a year, acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet, and she will be honored at the Saint Luke’s Health System Annual Awards Banquet.

Other employees honored at the event include those employees who have completed 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, and 20 years of service to the organization.

5 years: Kelli Adams, Kristi Allen, Sarah Cary, Kristen Hoffman, Mary Holcomb, Amanda Holt, Anthony Ishmael, Gary Jordan, Darrin Moulin, Pam Pickett, Dawn Stout, Teresa Swigart, Kaycee West, Matthew Wiggins, Mary Ybanez

10 years: Janet Adams, Rachel Arnold, Sarah DeVorss, Paula Gimson, Elaina Head, Misty Houghton, Julie Johnson, Geraldine Johnson, Paula Larson, Larissa Lebsack, Chris Magruder, Jody McCloud, Kristi Millhouse, Lisa Olson, Martha Provance, Kim Sampson, Kay Scheib, Kelly Schurke, Albert Soriano, Tammie Spencer, Sam Walkup

15 years: Jeremy Burke, Kevin Hoffman, Tabby McCullough, Connie Watkins, Maryke Willis, Angela Woodworth, Denise Hamilton

20 years: Neva Harkins, PJ Herrin, Janet VanDyke, Jeanan Gott

Like this: Like Loading...