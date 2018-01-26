Emily Jones named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Emily Jones, radiology technologist II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for fourth quarter 2017. Gary Jordan, chief executive officer, presented the award to Jones at a ceremony held in her honor on January 25.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Jones’s co-workers said, “Emily is a true patient advocate. This is evident not only in her compassion and empathy towards patients but in her overall pleasant and friendly demeanor. She is commonly the first person to step forward to cover additional shifts when needed. She is always patient and never gets frustrated helping fellow coworkers with new systems and processes. Emily truly demonstrates the values that are important to Saint Luke’s Health System and Wright Memorial Hospital.”

In recognition of the award, Jones received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

