Emergency services responds to possible drowning call in Livingston County

Local News July 9, 2017 KTTN News
Rescue Ambulance

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to a call of a possible drowning south of Highway 190 Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office, emergency services, the State Fire Marshall Investigator, and a Chillicothe Airport pilot spread over various areas of Livingston County in an attempt to locate the unresponsive person and the group who had been floating.

A Missouri Department of Conservation Agent also responded with a boat to the Chillicothe Boat Ramp to assist but was not needed further.

Cox says the group found the unresponsive person in a remote location in an area with a steep bank and mud.

The group worked together and got the patient out of the area with several persons administering CPR.

Life Flight Eagle transported the patient to a hospital in Kansas City.

Post Views: 99

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About KTTN News