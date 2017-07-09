Emergency services responds to possible drowning call in Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to a call of a possible drowning south of Highway 190 Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office, emergency services, the State Fire Marshall Investigator, and a Chillicothe Airport pilot spread over various areas of Livingston County in an attempt to locate the unresponsive person and the group who had been floating.

A Missouri Department of Conservation Agent also responded with a boat to the Chillicothe Boat Ramp to assist but was not needed further.

Cox says the group found the unresponsive person in a remote location in an area with a steep bank and mud.

The group worked together and got the patient out of the area with several persons administering CPR.

Life Flight Eagle transported the patient to a hospital in Kansas City.

