The Grundy County Emergency Medical Services will offer an Emergency Medical Technician course next month.

An informational meeting for individuals interested in the course will be held at the Emergency Services Complex at 17th Street and Harris Avenue in Trenton the evening of November 30th at 6:30.

The course will last about six months and classes will be held Monday and Wednesday nights from 6 o’clock to 9:30.

Call Jenny Hunter at 660-654-2867 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...