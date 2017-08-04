Eighty enter displays in the Rock Barn exhibit at the North Central Missouri Fair

Eighty people submitted entries in various categories to be displayed in the Rock Barn area at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Those submitting entries were from the general public, local FFA chapters, and local 4-H clubs.

Elliana Gaunt received the Loretta Ray Award for the most canned items entered by a youth.

Fifteen adult individuals entered a total of 157 items in several categories.

Loretta Ray received the Bessie Chamber Award for the most items entered in the adult division in a food-related area. Ray entered 70 items, primarily in the food preservation section.

Outstanding Recognition in quilted items went to Twyla Johnson and Kris Smith.

Sixteen Eastview Manor residents, 15 individuals from Sunnyview Nursing Home, and 10 individuals from Grundy County Learning Center entered items.

Like this: Like Loading...