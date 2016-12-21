Eastbound U.S. Route 36 to close near Hamilton

U.S. Route 36 will close daily after the first of the year in Hamilton as crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 36 at Route 13 for bridge maintenance.

The road will be closed from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Motorists will be rerouted up and over the ramps at Route 13. It will take approximately one month to complete the project.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

