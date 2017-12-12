Eagleville teen rolls vehicle in attempt to avoid deer in road

The highway patrol reports an Eagleville teenager was injured Monday morning in a rollover accident that involved swerving to miss a deer on Highway 46 in rural Harrison County.

17-year-old Dakota Bellinger received minor injuries and another vehicle transported him to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Authorities said Bellinger had been westbound when he swerved the car he was driving to miss a deer in the roadway. The car went off the south side of the highway, overturned, and came to a rest upright.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident about 9 o’clock Monday morning, two miles west of Hatfield.

Bellinger was using a seat belt.

Like this: Like Loading...