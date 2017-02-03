Drury University swimmer dies after collapsing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Drury University says a member of its swim team died after she collapsed after a practice.

The university in Springfield says Wen Xu (whin SUH’) suffered a medical emergency Thursday afternoon and died later at a hospital.

Xu, who was known at the school as Ariel, was a senior from Shanghai, China, studying advertising and public relations.

Xu was a freestyle swimmer who earned several records in Great Lakes Valley Conference and NCAA-II National meets. She also was a two-time academic all-conference award winner.

Drury President Tim Cloyd called Xu’s death a terrible tragedy and sent condolences to her family, teammates, and coaches.

The school says a celebration of life will be planned for the campus community at a later date.

