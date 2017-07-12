Drumline and band camps for Trenton students to begin next week

Drumline and band camps will start soon for Trenton students.

Drumline camp will run Monday through Friday, July 17 through July 21 from 9 o’clock in the morning to noon.

Band director Tim Gilham says the group will work on the indoor drumline show “Orion’s Saga”. He notes all percussionists should attend.

Any woodwind and brass students wishing to perform with the group should contact him.

Band camp will be July 24th through 28th.

There will be a morning session from 8 o’clock to noon and a night session from 6 to 9 o’clock each day for band camp.

The band will host a preview concert and barbecue at the school July 28th, and the band will have a swim party one evening.

Gilham would like to borrow old cordless drills, impact wrenches, and reciprocating or circular saws that can hold a charge for five minutes to use for part of the drumline program which calls for industrial noises.

He would also like to acquire used trampolines to use as a backdrop for the field show “The Planets”.

