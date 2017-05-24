Drug investigation results in arrest near Wheeling

The Livingston County Sheriff completed a drug investigation on Monday with a search warrant at a residence on Liv 236 near Wheeling.

Sheriff Steve Cox is reporting 8 ounces of high-grade marijuana was seized along with other items. Prior to obtaining the search warrant, 5 marijuana plants were seized from the home.

Clifford Alan Thompson, 61, of Wheeling was arrested on the drug violations.

Thompson has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was initially placed at $15,000.

