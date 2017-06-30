Drug bust in Clinton County nets 4-1/2 pound of marijuana and a host of other drugs

After a five to six month investigation, numerous arrests were made this week by authorities working in Clinton County.

It was described as a large sweep of alleged narcotics dealers and according to law enforcement officials, fourteen original arrests were made, a search warrant was served, and several others were arrested as a result of the sweep.

During efforts made on Thursday, officials say the arrest teams seized over 4-1/2 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pharmaceuticals, four marijuana plants and other controlled substances.

Recovered in the months of January through June were heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, acid, PCP, pills and other pharmaceuticals. Also recovered were illegal firearms and stolen property that, law enforcement says, helped close other cases that had been under investigation.

Involved in the drug sweep were Clinton and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Offices Lathrop, Cameron and Gower Police Departments; the Highway Patrol; Tri-County Regional SWAT team, Tri-County Ambulance District, Clinton County Prosecutors Office, 43rd Circuit Court Juvenile Office, and a Clinton County Investigative Squad.

