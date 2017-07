The Gallatin Driver Examination Station will relocate July 18th.

The examination station will be moved from the Daviess County Courthouse to the Chillicothe City Building.

Testing hours will be from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:45 in the afternoon.

The change is due to court being held in the Daviess County Courthouse.

Normal testing will resume at the courthouse in Gallatin July 25th.

