Driver arrested after crash; accused of DWI

An accident in Carroll County Sunday night results in a Marshall resident being injured, then arrested.

The highway patrol reports 24-year-old Jesse Herd was driving a car, turning from eastbound Highway 24 to southbound Highway 65. An officer reported the vehicle failed to negotiate the turn causing it to travel off the road and overturn.

The car was demolished in the accident at Carrollton.

Herd received what the highway patrol called moderate injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol has accused Jesse Herd of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the highway resulting in a crash, and no proof of vehicle insurance.

