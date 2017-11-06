Dr. Jamie Hooyman named Provost at Northwest Missouri State University

A former North Central Missouri College administrator, Doctor Jamie Hooyman, has been named Provost at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Doctor Hooyman has been serving as Interim Provost at Northwest where she’s also been a Vice Provost.

As Northwest Missouri State University’s chief academic officer, Doctor Hooyman will oversee learning, academic quality, and student success. Northwest says she’s to lead the development and assessment of academic programming in partnership with Northwest President John Jasinski, the Board of Regents, a northwest leadership team, faculty, staff, and students.

Hooyman said she’s humbled and honored to be named northwest Provost and noted she could not imagine a place with a stronger culture that exemplifies the true purpose of academia. Doctor Hooyman said northwest sets the bar for student learning.

Doctor Hooyman joined the university in Maryville in July of 2016 as the university’s Vice Provost. She previously spent ten years at North Central Missouri College

where she was Dean of Instruction and Associate Dean and later Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness. She also served on various state-wide educational committees and task forces at north central.

Hooyman also has served on the faculty at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

She has degrees from North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri State University in Springfield, Northern Illinois University at DeKalb and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

Doctor Hooyman succeeds Doctor Timothy Mottet at Northwest Missouri who resigned last Spring to become President at Colorado State University in Pueblo.

Doctor hooyman begins her new role as Provost immediately and she’s the first woman to hold that position in Northwest’s history.

