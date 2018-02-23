Downtown Chillicothe to be showcased at national Main Street Now Conference

Downtown Chillicothe will be showcased to persons attending the National Main Street Now Conference late next month in Kansas City.

According to the Main Street America website, The 2018 conference is expected to include over 1,600 attendees from around the country. The conference will feature educational sessions and mobile workshops to other communities.

As a Great American Main Street Award finalist over the last two years, Main Street Chillicothe was selected to host one of the mobile workshops. Ben White said this workshop will bring visitors to Chillicothe to experience what he called the vitality of the downtown, and hopefully provide them with inspirations to take back to their own home communities.

White noted visitors will learn about Chillicothe’s heritage via a tour of murals, will be introduced to local artisans at the Cultural Corner Art Guild, and interact with Chillicothe downtown shops and businesses on the square.

White, who’s director of Main Street Chillicothe, added the opportunity to host a mobile workshop allows Chillicothe to show the community to people from all over the nation.

The National Main Street conference in Kansas City is March 26 through the 28. The conference has been hosted in recent years in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Detroit.

