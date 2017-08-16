Dorris Rider Art Gallery to feature local artists

A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2017-2018 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

“Local Artists Showcase TEN” will open on Monday, August 28 and run through September 30.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Work may be brought to the gallery on Friday, August 18 from 4:00-6:30 pm. Artwork will also be accepted by appointment.

“We’re always excited to present the Local Artists Showcase, especially now for the tenth time,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “The show gets better and better each year, and is always a great indicator of the fantastic artists in our area.”

The closing of the exhibit will also coincide with the Fall Critique of the Green Hills Artists group, which will be held in the gallery on Saturday, September 30. (Times will be announced at a later date.)

For more information, please Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189 (cell), or by email at [email protected].

Regular hours at the Rider Art Gallery are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

