Don’t forget to schedule school-age children for immunizations

The Grundy County Health Department reminds parents to schedule immunization appointments for their school-age children.

The health department reports that students entering kindergarten must have a booster series.

Students entering eighth grade need tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (TDaP) booster and a meningococcal vaccination.

Students entering 12th grade must have a Meningococcal vaccination.

The health department is offering an incentive for students who have appointments early.

Those with appointments before July 1st will receive a $10 gift card, and those with appointments before August 1st will receive a $5 gift card.

Evening appointments will be available.

Call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 to schedule an immunization appointment.

