Dollar Tree joins with Operation Homefront

Dollar Tree Incorporated will join forces with Operation Homefront for the 11th consecutive year.

Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for military children and donate them to Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive.

Shoppers can place their purchased toys in collection boxes at Dollar Tree stores.

Operation Homefront volunteers will collect the toys and distribute them at the nonprofit’s holiday events across the country and through on-base Family Readiness Groups.

The nonprofit also accepts online contributions for its programs online by clicking here.

