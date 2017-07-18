Doctor Bob Gaekwad joins staff of Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton welcomes a general surgeon to its medical team.

Doctor Bob Gaekwad will join Doctor Andrew Johnson in providing general surgery services to the region at Wright Memorial as well as Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Gaekwad will begin treating patients at Wright Memorial towards the end of this month.

Wright Memorial Hospital CEO Gary Jordan says he is excited about the hospital being able to serve more patients locally and in the surrounding region.

