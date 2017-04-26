Disabled veterans Chapter 60 to hold election of officers

Local News April 26, 2017 KTTN News
Disabled American Veteran Logo

The Disabled American Veteran Chapter Number 60 will hold its election of officers at its meeting at the VFW Hall in Trenton the night of May 1 at 7 o’clock.

Members nominated at the last meeting were: Gary Lee for Commander; Dale Meeks, Senior Vice Commander; Bart Shaw, Junior Vice Commander; Jorry Paul Browning, Adjutant; Gary Hall, Treasurer; Dennis Goldsmith, Service Officer and Benefits Protection Team Leader; and Gerald Leroy Ellis as Chaplin.

Nominations may still be made at the meeting May 1 prior to voting.

Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About KTTN News