“Diapers-N-Diplomas” preschool in Chillicothe learns about lambs

Chillicothe R-2 School District’s Diapers ‘n Diplomas preschool classes learned about lambs and had an opportunity to handle a lamb on January 25.

Grand River Technical School Agricultural Instructor Leda Schreiner reports the preschoolers recently read the story “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, in which the grandmother knits a pair of mittens.

Schreiner says the story led to conversations on how mittens were made and studying on how sheep provide wool to make mittens.

She adds the Litton Crusaders and the Livingston County Farm Bureau made the hands-on learning experience possible for the preschoolers.

