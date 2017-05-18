Dewey first-grade students visit the Litton Agriculture Campus

First-grade students from Dewey Elementary School made a visit to the Litton Agriculture Campus earlier this month to learn about plants in class and get their hands dirty.

The outing was made possible by the Litton Crusaders program sponsored by the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation.

The students transplanted Marigolds into pots to take home in a project which began in March when the marigolds were seeded, with students receiving weekly pictures of the seeds progress, until it was time for students to transplant the Marigolds into bigger pots.

The high school agriculture students assisted with the first graders in the transplanting process. When the students finished transplanting their flowers they took a tour of the campus. While on the tour of the campus they went to the pond, see animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and hogs, and enjoyed being outside for the afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...