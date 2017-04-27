Dewey Elementary students at Chillicothe take field trip to Indian Creek Lake

First-grade students from Dewey Elementary school got to go on an educational trip to Indian Creek Lake.

While at Indian Creek the students got to participate in seven different learning stations including water invertebrates, Predator/Prey book, and game, Nature Scavenger Hunt on a trail, learning about parts of a plant with the Litton Crusaders, checking out the fishing dock, body coverings of animals with Babe Roy, life cycle and habitat of the turkey with National Wild Turkey Federation, and Observing nature with magnifying glasses on a trail.

Funding for this trip was provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation Discover Nature School Grant.

