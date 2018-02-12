Dewey Elementary School students learn about baby pigs

Students from Dewey Elementary Kindergarten and first-grade classes had a hands-on learning with baby pigs in the classroom.

The Litton Crusaders and the Livingston County Farm Bureau made this visit possible as part of the “Thank A Farmer” program. The students learned about habitats and animals with assistance from the Litton Crusaders program.

The students got the opportunity to handle a baby pig and learn a little about them from the high school students. During the visit, students got to learn about their pig’s gender, name (ear notch), breed as well as what they eat

Later in the school year, the students will take a field trip out to the Litton Agriculture Campus and get to revisit those baby pigs as market hogs.

Like this: Like Loading...