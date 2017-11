The Chillicothe City Council has named the next Chillicothe Police Chief.

The council voted unanimously for Detective Jon Maples during an executive meeting Thursday.

The transition will take effect soon.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the city council believes Maples’s work ethic, leadership, passion for the community, and record as Chillicothe’s lead on successful investigations will make his tenure as police chief one of which Chillicothe and its citizens can be proud.

