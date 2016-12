A 36-year-old Des Moines man, Javier Valenzuela, has been charged in Daviess County.

The lengthy list of charges includes unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon, driving while revoked or suspended, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles an hour.

Bond was set at $35,000 cash.

