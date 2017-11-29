Dennis Van Dyke to file for Seventh District State Representative

A Marceline man has announced plans to file for Seventh District State Representative on the Democratic ticket for the Primary Election August 7th, 2018.

Dennis Van Dyke graduated from the University of Missouri in 1976 with an Agricultural Mechanization degree with an emphasis on Ag Economics. He worked as an Ag Loan Representative at AmeriBank for two years and a conductor/instructor for the BNSF Railroad for 37 years.

He is the Legislative Representative for the National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees Unit 154 and has served on the Walsworth Community Center Board of Directors for 20 years including the role of President. He served as district and regional director as a member of the Junior Chamber.

Filing for the August Primary Election runs February 27th through March 27th at the Secretary of State’s Office. The General Election will be November 6th, 2018.

Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe is the current Seventh District Representative in his first term in the Missouri House.

The Seventh District includes Grundy, Livingston, and most of Linn counties.

