Dennis Van Dyke of Marceline discusses why he decided to run for State Representative

Dennis Van Dyke of Marceline recently announced his plans to run on the Democratic ticket for Seventh District State Representative next year.

Van Dyke stopped by the KTTN studios to introduce himself, and while here, we sat down with him and asked him why he decided to run for State Representative, what his focus would be if elected and in general, to tells us about the man whose name will appear on the election ballot.

The Primary Election for the State House of Representatives will be held August 7th, and the General Election is November 6th.

Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe currently serves as the Seventh District State Representative in his first term. The district includes Grundy and Livingston counties as well as part of Linn County.

