DeKalb County driver arrested on DWI charge after crash

An injury accident in DeKalb County resulted in one driver who was injured being arrested.

The highway patrol reports 39-year-old Michael Sifers of Stewartsville was southbound Tuesday night when his car traveled off the west side of Route N and struck an embankment causing the car to go airborne, then landed on its passenger side, rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Sifers, according to the patrol, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The car was demolished in the 8:50 pm accident two miles east of Clarksdale.

An arrest report submitted by the highway patrol accuses Michael Sifersof driving while intoxicated prior offender, careless and imprudent driving, no seat belt.

