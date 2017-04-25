Death penalty will be sought in mid-Missouri double homicide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged with stabbing two central-Missouri people to death last year.

KRCG-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pYG4Tm ) Cole County prosecutors filed court documents Friday seeking the death penalty for 27-year-old Brandon Rapier, of Jefferson City.

Rapier is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 9, 2016, deaths of 27-year-olds Ciera Kolb, of Cole County, and Micah Hall, of Jefferson City.

Rapier attacked Kolb with a knife in 2014 and had been on parole for a second-degree assault conviction. She and Kolb each had orders of protection in place against Rapier when they died.

A plea hearing for Rapier is set for May 16.

