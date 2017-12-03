Deadline to submit ballots for FSA County Committee election approaching

Missouri Farm Service Agency Executive Director Richard Fordyce reminds farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural producers that the deadline to submit ballots for FSA County Committee elections is next week.

Eligible voters must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Monday to ensure their vote is counted. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Monday. Producers who did not receive a ballot should pick up one at their local FSA office.

Fordyce encourages all eligible farmers and ranchers to get involved and make a difference in their communities by voting in this year’s elections.

Newly elected committee members will take office January 1st.

