Day one of candidates filing for office keeps courthouses busy

More district-level candidates have filed for the August Primary election.

Henry Robert Martin of Kansas City and Winston Apple of Independence have filed as Democrats for Sixth District U. S. Representative. Republican Sam Graves of Tarkio filed for re-election for the Representative position.

Republican Dan Hegeman of Cosby filed for reelection for 12th District State Senator. Lindell Shumake of Hannibal, Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina, and Craig Redmon of Canton all filed as Republicans for 18th District State Senator.

Danny Busick of Newtown filed as a Republican for Third District State Representative. Republican incumbent Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Democrat Dennis VanDyke of Marceline filed for Seventh District State Representative.

Tom Alley of Bethany filed as a Republican for Third Judicial Circuit Judge. Republican Tom Chapman of Chillicothe filed for reelection as 43rd Judicial Circuit Judge Division 1. Republican Ryan Horsman of Chillicothe will go up against Democrat incumbent Brent Elliott of Stewartsville for 43rd Judicial Circuit Judge Division 2.

Candidates filing for a Grundy County office include three for Grundy County Presiding Commissioner: incumbent Rick Hull, Mark Moore, and Phillip Ray. Three other incumbents also filed for a Grundy County office: Betty Spickard for County Clerk, Steve Hudson for Associate Circuit Court Judge, and Becky Stantruf for Circuit Court Clerk/Recorder of Deeds.

All candidates filing for Grundy County offices so far filed as a Republican.

Candidates may file for the primary election until the evening of March 27th at 5 o’clock. County candidates need to file at their respective courthouses.

District and state candidates need to file at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City.

