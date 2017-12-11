Dawn couple win Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence award

A couple from Dawn won the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award at the organization’s 103rd annual meeting.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst recognized Dylan and Meredith Lange for their involvement in the Farm Bureau, agriculture, and their community. The award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have not received a majority of their income from an owned production agriculture enterprise for the past three years.

The Langes received a $500 check from the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture as well as a $500 check from Ford Motor Company. They also won a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to represent Missouri at the American Farm Bureau Foundation Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Contest as part of the group’s annual meeting in January.

The Langes will compete for the national prize of paid registration to the American Farm Bureau Foundation Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference in Reno, Nevada as well as a Ford truck, courtesy of Country Financial.

The couple works on Meredith’s family farm and helps Charles and Sherry Jones grow corn, soybeans, hay, and beef cattle. Meredith is a school counselor for kindergarten through 12th grade at Southwest Livingston County R-1 of Ludlow.

Dylan is the store manager for Sydenstricker Implement in Chillicothe.

