Daviess County Sheriff to be featured on TV show Bizarre Foods

Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra will be featured on a TV show next week.

Becerra will appear on the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods Tuesday night at 8 o’clock. He says that footage was shot in October of riding utility terrain vehicles, eating at Broken Arrow Barbecue, going on an archery deer hunt, butchering a hanging deer, cooking a deer loin, and his mother cooking deer heart and liver. The process of filming took about nine hours.

Becerra says the crew went fishing at Lake Viking with a local fisherman that morning and toured the Squirrel Cage Jail in Gallatin prior to filming. He believes that the crew was satisfied. He notes the film crew arrived in the area about a week before Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern.

Becerra explains representatives from the show contacted him last summer, but he thought it was a scam at first. He called and found out Bizarre Foods was coming to Daviess County to do a segment on Jesse James and wanted to see what else in the area was worthy of showing.

