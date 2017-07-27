Daviess County receives rating of “Good” by Missouri State Auditor

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the Daviess County government Thursday.

The county received an overall performance rating of good, but Galloway recommended improvements in Sunshine Law compliance and cyber security.

The audit found the commission overseeing the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail District did not follow the law when entering into closed session.

The commission did not list the specific reasons for closing the meeting to the public and covered topics that should have been addressed in open session.

The issue had been identified in a previous audit of Daviess County as well.

The audit also identified electronic data security issues including computers in multiple county offices lacking adequate password controls and automatic system locks.

Galloway says her recommendations provide county officials with tools to ensure citizens stay informed and sensitive information is protected.

