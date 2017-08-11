Daviess County Library to provide free eclipse glasses

The Daviess County Library in Gallatin has joined the STAR Library Education Network and its NASA at My Library initiative to celebrate the total solar eclipse.

The library will give away free eclipse glasses on the courthouse lawn in Gallatin the morning of August 21st beginning at 11 o’clock.

The library will also provide a scaled model of the solar system, an on-site science expert to answer questions, and an opportunity to take part in a community photo at 1 o’clock that afternoon.

Visit the Daviess County Library’s Facebook page or call the library at 660-663-3222 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...