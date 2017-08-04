Dairy, poultry and rabbit show winners announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

The results of the dairy, poultry, and rabbit show from Thursday’s competition at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton have been released.

Exhibitors from Browning and Unionville won top honors in the dairy cattle show. Derek Hardy of Browning exhibited the Senior Champion, the Supreme Champion Female, and won the Senior Showmanship Award. Hillary Shahan of Unionville displayed the Junior Champion and won the Junior Showmanship Award.

Among the poultry, the Grand Champion was exhibited by Rachel Murphy of Jamesport. The Reserve Champion of the show went to Kayden Brooke of Bethany. Showmanship honors went to Azriel Murphy and Rachel Murphy both of Jamesport.

The fair reported 17 entries of chickens and ducks.

Among entries for the rabbit show, the Grand Champion award went to Anna Hines of Trenton. The Reserve Champion honor was won by Jasper Jones of Chillicothe. Showmanship awards went to Brylee Bowles of Bethany and Jasper Jones of Chillicothe.

The fair reported 71 entries for the rabbit show.

Like this: Like Loading...