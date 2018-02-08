Customers of KCP&L to see slight increase in monthly billing

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a request filed by Kansas City Power and Light-Greater Missouri Operations Company to change the fuel adjustment charge on its electric customers’ monthly bills.

A residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by about 80 cents a month to $1.26 a month. The change will take effect March 1st.

The fuel adjustment change reflects fuel and purchased power costs from June to November 2017 as well as the company’s true-up.

