Customers of KCP&L to see increase in billing

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved an application filed by KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The Public Service Commission reports a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by about 22 cents per month, starting February 1st.

The demand side investment mechanism charge allows KCP and L-GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

Like this: Like Loading...